Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf ein Gesetzesvorhaben zur Stärkung von Vor-Ort-Apotheken auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Ein Verbot oder eine Beschränkung von Boni und Rabatten würde Wachstumsaussichten für die Shop Apotheke erheblich belasten, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet mit einer Entscheidung des Bundestags hierzu bis Ende November./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2020 / 08:30 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.09.2020 / 08:30 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
120,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
129,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,55%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
130,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,69%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Kepler Cheuvreux hebt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 192 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|20.08.20
|Apotheken-Automat von Docmorris bleibt verboten (dpa-AFX)
|11.08.20
|ROUNDUP: Coronavirus treibt Umsatz der Shop Apotheke - Operativer Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
|06.08.20
|Shop Apotheke fährt operativen Gewinn ein und profitiert von Corona-Krise (dpa-AFX)
|06.08.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Anleger machen Kasse bei Shop Apotheke trotz Prognoseanhebung (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Prognoseanhebung bringt Shop Apotheke nach Rekordhoch Verluste (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.20
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke hebt Jahresziele weiter an - Aktie nach Rekord im Minus (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke nach Zielanhebung auf Rekordkurs erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|24.07.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|14:40
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|14:40
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|14:40
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.08.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|24.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|17.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|130,00
|0,00%
Aktienempfehlungen
|16:04
|Ceconomy St buy
|Baader Bank
|15:17
|SAP overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:54
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:44
|Akzo Nobel buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:40
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:09
|Scout24 buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:06
|Oracle Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:04
|SAF-HOLLAND buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:37
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:19
|Rio Tinto buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:02
|Sixt buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:51
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:50
|TRATON buy
|UBS AG
|12:43
|TRATON Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:42
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:38
|GEA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:13
|Oracle Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:12
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:10
|BP overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:07
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:58
|Lloyds Banking Group Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:55
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|11:55
|LafargeHolcim buy
|UBS AG
|11:53
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|11:38
|Airbus buy
|UBS AG
|11:38
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:25
|Oracle Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:13
|Knorr-Bremse Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|11:03
|Schaeffler Halten
|DZ BANK
|10:46
|FedEx Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:22
|Oracle overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:13
|Bayer Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:11
|adidas Sell
|Warburg Research
|10:07
|flatex buy
|Warburg Research
|08:51
|Oracle Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:50
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:35
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:08
|Rolls-Royce buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:00
|Siemens buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:52
|HAMBORNER REIT buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:35
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:30
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:26
|QIAGEN buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:23
|Evonik Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.09.20
|Rolls-Royce buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.20
|Airbus Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.20
|Rheinmetall buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.20
|SAFRAN buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.20
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.20
|TRATON buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.