11.09.2020 14:40:50

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf ein Gesetzesvorhaben zur Stärkung von Vor-Ort-Apotheken auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Ein Verbot oder eine Beschränkung von Boni und Rabatten würde Wachstumsaussichten für die Shop Apotheke erheblich belasten, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet mit einer Entscheidung des Bundestags hierzu bis Ende November./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2020 / 08:30 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.09.2020 / 08:30 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
120,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
129,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,55%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
130,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,69%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14:40 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
20.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
