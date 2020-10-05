Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten der Onlineapotheke für das dritte Quartal zeigten anhaltend starkes Wachstum, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
120,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
162,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-26,20%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
165,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-27,27%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch - Jefferies: Wächst weiter stark (dpa-AFX)
|10:09
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke legt in Corona-Krise weiter kräftig zu - Aktie gewinnt (dpa-AFX)
|09:42
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Buy' - Ziel 120 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|08:39
|Shop Apotheke legt in der Corona-Krise weiter kräftig zu (dpa-AFX)
|07:21
|EuGH: Grenzüberschreitende Online-Werbung für Arzneimittel erlaubt (dpa-AFX)
|01.10.20
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke will Wandelanleihe vorzeitig in eigene Aktien tauschen (dpa-AFX)
|23.09.20
|Shop Apotheke will 2023er-Wandelanleihe vorzeitig in eigene Aktien tauschen (dpa-AFX)
|23.09.20
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Corona-Gewinner wegen neuer Virusangst wieder favorisiert (dpa-AFX)
|22.09.20
|mehr
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|165,00
|8,84%
