NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten der Onlineapotheke für das dritte Quartal zeigten anhaltend starkes Wachstum, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag./ag/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET



