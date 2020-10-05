05.10.2020 08:34:24

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten der Onlineapotheke für das dritte Quartal zeigten anhaltend starkes Wachstum, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
120,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
162,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-26,20%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
165,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-27,27%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

08:34 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 165,00 8,84% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

