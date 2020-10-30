Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Thiel bezog sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie auf das vom Bundestag beschlossene Gesetz zur Stärkung der Vor-Ort-Apotheken (VOASG), dem nun noch der Bundesrat zustimmen muss. Sollte das Gesetz in Kraft treten, dürfen Versandapotheken gesetzlich Versicherten keine Rabatte mehr auf rezeptpflichtige Medikamente gewähren, was die Wachstumsmöglichkeiten der Shop Apotheke auf diesem Gebiet Thiel zufolge deutlich begrenzen würde. Aktuell gebe das Unternehmen viel Geld aus, um über Rabatte neue Kunden zu gewinnen./la/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2020 / 18:46 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2020 / 18:46 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
120,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
147,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,37%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
148,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,03%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 174 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|07.10.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke sehr schwach - H&A-Abstufung und Medienbericht (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke tauscht 90 Prozent von Wandelanleihe vorzeitig in eigene Aktien um (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|KORREKTUR/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Shop Apotheke auf 'Hold' - Ziel 160 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|ROUNDUP 2: Corona-Krise treibt Shop Apotheke weiter an - Aktie auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch - Jefferies: Wächst weiter stark (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke legt in Corona-Krise weiter kräftig zu - Aktie gewinnt (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|09:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|09:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|09:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|146,40
|-4,31%
Aktienempfehlungen
|09:49
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:49
|Zur Rose buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:47
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:39
|WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:38
|Sanofi Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:37
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:34
|TAKKT buy
|Warburg Research
|09:33
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Warburg Research
|09:32
|LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|Warburg Research
|09:31
|KION GROUP buy
|Warburg Research
|09:30
|Drägerwerk vz buy
|Warburg Research
|09:29
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|Warburg Research
|09:24
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:23
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:22
|Eni Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:21
|Nemetschek Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:21
|Santander overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:19
|Deutsche Börse Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09:17
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:54
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:49
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|08:45
|ElringKlinger buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:44
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:36
|AIXTRON buy
|Warburg Research
|08:34
|Saint-Gobain Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:30
|Nemetschek buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:26
|Befesa buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:25
|SAFRAN buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:25
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:10
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:10
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:09
|Siltronic buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:57
|Sanofi overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:56
|RWE buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:52
|Givaudan Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07:46
|WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:43
|BASF Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:40
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:31
|Apple Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:31
|Sanofi buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:30
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:29
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:22
|Befesa Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:22
|Nokia Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:00
|MTU Aero Engines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:59
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.10.20
|Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.20
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.20
|Lloyds Banking Group Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets