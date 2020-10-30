NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Thiel bezog sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie auf das vom Bundestag beschlossene Gesetz zur Stärkung der Vor-Ort-Apotheken (VOASG), dem nun noch der Bundesrat zustimmen muss. Sollte das Gesetz in Kraft treten, dürfen Versandapotheken gesetzlich Versicherten keine Rabatte mehr auf rezeptpflichtige Medikamente gewähren, was die Wachstumsmöglichkeiten der Shop Apotheke auf diesem Gebiet Thiel zufolge deutlich begrenzen würde. Aktuell gebe das Unternehmen viel Geld aus, um über Rabatte neue Kunden zu gewinnen./la/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2020 / 18:46 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2020 / 18:46 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.