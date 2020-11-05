NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Auf den ersten Blick habe es nach den zuvor bekannten Eckdaten keine größeren Überraschungen mehr gegeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Als nennenswert erachtete der Experte den angehobenen Ausblick für den Umsatz und die operative Marge./tih/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 01:16 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 01:16 / ET



