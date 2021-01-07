NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich der Übernahme von Smartpatient auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la



