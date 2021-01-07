07.01.2021 16:32:59

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich der Übernahme von Smartpatient auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2021 / 09:53 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.01.2021 / 09:53 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
120,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
151,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,53%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
152,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,47%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

