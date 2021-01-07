Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich der Übernahme von Smartpatient auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2021 / 09:53 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.01.2021 / 09:53 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
120,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
151,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,53%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
152,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,47%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Gleiche Preise für Medikamente auf Rezept auch bei Versandapotheken (dpa-AFX)
|27.11.20
|Zahl der Apotheken in Deutschland sinkt weiter (dpa-AFX)
|18.11.20
|ANALYSE/Kepler Cheuvreux: Amazon-Gebot für Shop Apotheke wird unwahrscheinlicher (dpa-AFX)
|09.11.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke verliert im starken Umfeld - Kepler pessimistisch (dpa-AFX)
|09.11.20
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke erhöht Prognose erneut und fährt operativen Gewinn ein (dpa-AFX)
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke-Aktie im Plus: Internet-Apotheke hebt nach Umsatzsprung Jahresziele an (Börse Online)
|05.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 174 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|07.10.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke sehr schwach - H&A-Abstufung und Medienbericht (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|mehr
|16:32
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|152,80
|0,53%
