09.02.2021 12:28:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 270 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Umsätze im europäischen Online-Handel dürften sich im Zeitrahmen von 2020 bis 2025 verdoppeln, schrieb Analyst David Holmes in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unternehmen wie die Apothekenkette komme nicht nur die Pandemie zu Gute, sie seien auch strukturelle Gewinner. Der Medikamentenmarkt sei groß, bisher online aber immer noch wenig durchdrungen./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2021 / 00:30 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
270,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
227,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18,68%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
227,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,94%
Analyst Name::
David Holmes 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

