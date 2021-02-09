NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 270 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Umsätze im europäischen Online-Handel dürften sich im Zeitrahmen von 2020 bis 2025 verdoppeln, schrieb Analyst David Holmes in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unternehmen wie die Apothekenkette komme nicht nur die Pandemie zu Gute, sie seien auch strukturelle Gewinner. Der Medikamentenmarkt sei groß, bisher online aber immer noch wenig durchdrungen./tih/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2021 / 00:30 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



