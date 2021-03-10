Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 260 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch mit dem Abebben der Corona-Pandemie dürften Online-Apothekenkunden nicht besonders gerne zu stationären Apotheken zurückkehren, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Vor-Ort-Erlebnis sei dort im Vergleich zu Restaurants oder Einkaufszentren vergleichsweise weniger attraktiv./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / 07:01 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
260,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
192,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,42%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
195,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,33%
|Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|192,40
|5,14%
