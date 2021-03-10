FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 260 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch mit dem Abebben der Corona-Pandemie dürften Online-Apothekenkunden nicht besonders gerne zu stationären Apotheken zurückkehren, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Vor-Ort-Erlebnis sei dort im Vergleich zu Restaurants oder Einkaufszentren vergleichsweise weniger attraktiv./edh/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / 07:01 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.