10.03.2021 12:00:27

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 260 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch mit dem Abebben der Corona-Pandemie dürften Online-Apothekenkunden nicht besonders gerne zu stationären Apotheken zurückkehren, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Vor-Ort-Erlebnis sei dort im Vergleich zu Restaurants oder Einkaufszentren vergleichsweise weniger attraktiv./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2021 / 07:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
260,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
192,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
35,42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
195,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,33%
Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

