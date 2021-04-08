FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Aussagen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 260 Euro belassen. Das Wachstum der Online-Apotheke um fast 23 Prozent stimme zuversichtlich, vor allem weil sich das Unternehmen an hohen Vorjahreswerten messen lassen müsse, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2021

