FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Aussagen zum ersten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 260 Euro belassen. Das Wachstum der Online-Apotheke um fast 23 Prozent stimme zuversichtlich, vor allem weil sich das Unternehmen an hohen Vorjahreswerten messen lassen müsse, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2021 / 06:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
260,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
187,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,74%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
190,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,84%
|Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:37
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:37
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:37
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|187,20
|1,74%
