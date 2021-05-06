07.05.2021 08:33:36

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 235 auf 230 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler habe stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. In einem schwachen Marktumfeld sei dem Unternehmen ein starkes Umsatzwachstum gelungen und die strukturellen Wachstumstreiber seien weiterhin intakt./la/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 16:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
230,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
157,10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
46,40%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
152,20 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
51,12%
Analyst Name::
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:33 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:06 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 152,20 -1,10% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

