HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 235 auf 230 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler habe stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. In einem schwachen Marktumfeld sei dem Unternehmen ein starkes Umsatzwachstum gelungen und die strukturellen Wachstumstreiber seien weiterhin intakt./la/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 16:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.