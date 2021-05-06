Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 235 auf 230 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler habe stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. In einem schwachen Marktumfeld sei dem Unternehmen ein starkes Umsatzwachstum gelungen und die strukturellen Wachstumstreiber seien weiterhin intakt./la/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 16:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
230,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
157,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,40%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
152,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
51,12%
|Analyst Name::
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke enttäuscht mit Gewinnentwicklung - Aktie bricht ein (dpa-AFX)
|06.05.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 215 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|08.04.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger greifen bei Shop Apotheke nur vorsichtig zu nach Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Hold' - Ziel 179 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke steigen vorbörslich nach Umsatzzahlen (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke startet mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Jahr (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke erholt - Stabilisierung auf etwas tieferem Niveau (dpa-AFX)
|23.03.21
|Deutsche Bank zahlt mehr Bonus - Gehaltserhöhung für Sewing (Börse Online)
|12.03.21
|mehr
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|152,20
|-1,10%
