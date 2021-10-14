DAX 15.587 0,8%  MDAX 34.358 0,6%  Dow 35.198 0,8%  Nasdaq 15.094 0,3%  Gold 1.768 -1,6%  TecDAX 3.726 0,4%  EStoxx50 4.183 0,8%  Nikkei 29.069 1,8%  Dollar 1,1596 0,0%  Öl 84,7 0,7% 
14.10.2021 17:32:30

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Die Sorgen bezüglich der Verzögerung des E-Rezept-Starts in Deutschland seien überzogen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Jüngste Daten unter anderem zur Verbreitung des elektronischen Heilberufsausweises zeigten eine klar positive Entwicklung./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2021 / 11:06 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2021 / 11:06 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

