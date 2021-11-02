DAX 15.909 0,7%  MDAX 35.229 0,3%  Dow 35.952 0,1%  Nasdaq 15.877 -0,2%  Gold 1.791 0,0%  TecDAX 3.887 0,5%  EStoxx50 4.286 0,1%  Nikkei 29.521 -0,4%  Dollar 1,1599 0,0%  Öl 84,2 -0,4% 
02.11.2021 09:00:37

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 179 Euro belassen. Die nach unten verengte Zielspanne für die Profitabilität der Online-Apotheke sei eine leichte Enttäuschung, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Wachstumstreiber bleibe jedoch die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland ab dem kommenden Jahr./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 08:15 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

