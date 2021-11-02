Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Quartalszahlen und einer leichten Senkung des Jahresausblicks auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Da die vorläufigen Eckdaten bereits bekannt gewesen seien, habe es nur wenig Neuigkeiten gegeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Den Jahresausblick habe die Online-Apotheke aber etwas verdüstert./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 03:17 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 03:17 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
201,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
130,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
54,26%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
138,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,65%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - SDax-Spitze (dpa-AFX)
|12:25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Buy' - Ziel 201 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|10:37
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Buy' - Ziel 179 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|09:05
|Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger (dpa-AFX)
|07:40
|Delivery Hero und Shop Apotheke: Die Risiken sind klar zu erkennen (Société Générale)
|11.10.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Shop Apotheke mit Erholungsrally - Hoffnung auf Planerfüllung (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Buy' - Ziel 201 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.21
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke beseitigt Kapazitätsengpässe - Wachstum im Plan (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.21
|mehr
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|139,40
|7,89%
