NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Quartalszahlen und einer leichten Senkung des Jahresausblicks auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 201 Euro belassen. Da die vorläufigen Eckdaten bereits bekannt gewesen seien, habe es nur wenig Neuigkeiten gegeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Den Jahresausblick habe die Online-Apotheke aber etwas verdüstert./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 03:17 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / 03:17 / ET



