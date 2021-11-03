FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Manchmal brauchten gute Dinge eben etwas länger, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf das jüngste erste E-Rezept eines echten Patienten. Eine weitere Verzögerung der Einführung sei nun noch unwahrscheinlicher und die Dynamik dürfte 2022 nach langsamem Start schnell zunehmen./ag/mis



