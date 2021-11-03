Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Manchmal brauchten gute Dinge eben etwas länger, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf das jüngste erste E-Rezept eines echten Patienten. Eine weitere Verzögerung der Einführung sei nun noch unwahrscheinlicher und die Dynamik dürfte 2022 nach langsamem Start schnell zunehmen./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / 07:49 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
143,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,38%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
143,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,61%
|Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp
|KGV*:
-
