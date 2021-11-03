DAX 15.951 0,0%  MDAX 35.349 0,5%  Dow 36.053 0,4%  Nasdaq 15.972 0,4%  Gold 1.776 -0,6%  TecDAX 3.925 0,9%  EStoxx50 4.300 0,1%  Nikkei 29.521 -0,4%  Dollar 1,1587 0,1%  Öl 83,1 -1,2% 
03.11.2021 12:26:46

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Manchmal brauchten gute Dinge eben etwas länger, schrieb Analyst Uwe Schupp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf das jüngste erste E-Rezept eines echten Patienten. Eine weitere Verzögerung der Einführung sei nun noch unwahrscheinlicher und die Dynamik dürfte 2022 nach langsamem Start schnell zunehmen./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / 07:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
143,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22,38%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
143,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,61%
Analyst Name::
Uwe Schupp 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

