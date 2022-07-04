NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke vor Halbjahreszahlen von 201 auf 170 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke sei erfolgreich darin, stets ein stabiles Wachstum mit verschreibungsfreien Medikamenten zu erzielen - auch in einem herausfordernden Umfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität sollte sich im zweiten Quartal gegenüber dem Jahresauftakt nochmals verbessert haben. Die langfristige Wachstumsstory sei intakt. Mit dem E-Rezept komme ein Treiber hinzu./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 08:02 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 08:02 / ET



