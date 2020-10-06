06.10.2020 08:37:15

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat Shop Apotheke von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 155 auf 160 Euro angehoben. Die Onlineapotheke habe starke Vorabzahlen für das dritte Quartal vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie bestätigten die Shop Apotheke als klaren Profiteur der Corona-Krise. Die Bewertung der Papiere hält Salis aber für ausreichend./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2020 / 08:22 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.10.2020 / 08:22 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA 		Kursziel:
160,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
150,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6,67%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
148,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,67%
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
08:37 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 147,00 -7,20% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen

08:37 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:37 Credit Suisse (CS Equal weight Barclays Capital
08:33 BAT overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 Alstom overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 Infineon Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 Gerresheimer buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 Gerresheimer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 Symrise buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 Hannover Rück Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.10.20 Allianz buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.10.20 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.10.20 Nexi Capital Neutral Credit Suisse Group
05.10.20 LafargeHolcim overweight Morgan Stanley
05.10.20 Zalando buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 Evonik buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 TOTAL Outperform Bernstein Research
05.10.20 Fresenius buy Warburg Research
05.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 Volvo AB (B Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 MorphoSys buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.10.20 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Tesla Underperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Kering Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.10.20 HUGO BOSS Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.10.20 Henkel vz Hold Warburg Research
05.10.20 JPMorgan Chase & Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Bayer buy UBS AG
05.10.20 KION GROUP buy UBS AG
05.10.20 VINCI buy UBS AG
05.10.20 Renault Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.20 Tesla Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.10.20 Goldman Sachs Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Morgan Stanley Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 K+S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 HSBC Underperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 BNP Paribas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Barclays Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 UBS Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Deutsche Bank Underperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Peugeot buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.20 Fiat Chrysler (FCA buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.20 Daimler buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.20 BMW Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.20 HeidelbergCement Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 Ryanair overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 easyJet Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store