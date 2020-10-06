Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat Shop Apotheke von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 155 auf 160 Euro angehoben. Die Onlineapotheke habe starke Vorabzahlen für das dritte Quartal vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie bestätigten die Shop Apotheke als klaren Profiteur der Corona-Krise. Die Bewertung der Papiere hält Salis aber für ausreichend./ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2020 / 08:22 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.10.2020 / 08:22 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
160,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
150,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,67%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
148,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,67%
|Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
