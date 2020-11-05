05.11.2020 11:01:38

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 139 Euro belassen. Analyst Michael Heider sprach in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag von starken Resultaten./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
139,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
161,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,66%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
160,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-13,56%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:01 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
08:31 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 160,80 6,77% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

