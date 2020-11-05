Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 139 Euro belassen. Analyst Michael Heider sprach in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag von starken Resultaten./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
139,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
161,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,66%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
160,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-13,56%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke erhöht Prognose erneut und fährt operativen Gewinn ein (dpa-AFX)
|11:41
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 174 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|07.10.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke sehr schwach - H&A-Abstufung und Medienbericht (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke tauscht 90 Prozent von Wandelanleihe vorzeitig in eigene Aktien um (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|KORREKTUR/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Shop Apotheke auf 'Hold' - Ziel 160 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|ROUNDUP 2: Corona-Krise treibt Shop Apotheke weiter an - Aktie auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch - Jefferies: Wächst weiter stark (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:31
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:31
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:31
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|160,80
|6,77%
Aktienempfehlungen
|11:02
|Commerzbank Sell
|Warburg Research
|11:02
|GEA Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:02
|LANXESS buy
|Warburg Research
|11:01
|ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|Warburg Research
|11:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:01
|S&T buy
|Warburg Research
|11:00
|STRATEC Sell
|Warburg Research
|11:00
|Wacker Neuson buy
|Warburg Research
|10:59
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Warburg Research
|10:59
|BMW buy
|Warburg Research
|10:35
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:19
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:15
|Commerzbank Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:14
|Bayer Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:13
|LANXESS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:11
|QUALCOMM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:09
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:08
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:07
|AstraZeneca Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:07
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:07
|Société Générale (Societe Generale buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:58
|GEA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:56
|Wacker Neuson buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:56
|AstraZeneca Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:54
|ING Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:49
|Aroundtown SA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:43
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:42
|Hannover Rück Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:42
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:41
|Bayer buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:40
|Airbus buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:40
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:39
|Brenntag buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:38
|STRATEC buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:35
|ProSiebenSat1 Media overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:35
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:34
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09:32
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:29
|GEA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09:28
|FUCHS PETROLUB add
|Baader Bank
|09:28
|Dürr buy
|Baader Bank
|09:25
|Brenntag buy
|Baader Bank
|09:24
|alstria office REIT-AG add
|Baader Bank
|09:18
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:17
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:17
|GEA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:15
|LANXESS Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:15
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:13
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:12
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.