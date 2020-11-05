HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 139 auf 164 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Michael Heider hob seine Schätzungen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach starken Ergebnissen und einem optimistischeren Ausblick an. Er betonte die Profitabilität als wichtigste positive Erkenntnis. Mit seinem neuen Kursziel liegt er aber bereits leicht unter Xetra-Niveau./ag/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2020 / 08:15 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.