Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 164 Euro belassen. Die Übernahme von Smartpatient durch die Online-Apotheke sei strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen verbessere dadurch seine Stellung im digitalen Bereich der Patientenbetreuung./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
164,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
154,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,94%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
153,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,63%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|153,80
|0,65%
