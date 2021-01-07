HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 164 Euro belassen. Die Übernahme von Smartpatient durch die Online-Apotheke sei strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen verbessere dadurch seine Stellung im digitalen Bereich der Patientenbetreuung./mf/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.