08.01.2021 11:43:29

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 164 Euro belassen. Die Übernahme von Smartpatient durch die Online-Apotheke sei strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen verbessere dadurch seine Stellung im digitalen Bereich der Patientenbetreuung./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
164,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
154,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
5,94%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
153,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,63%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

