14.01.2021 10:42:13

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach der Ankündigung einer Wandelanleihe auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 164 Euro belassen. Die Bedingungen - etwa der Koupon von 0 Prozent - erschienen sehr günstig für den Pharmaversandhändler, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen könnte mit dem frischen Geld weiter wachsen - auch durch Übernahmen./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
164,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
155,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
5,81%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
157,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,93%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

10:42 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
13.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
11.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 157,00 -5,08% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

