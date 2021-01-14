HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach der Ankündigung einer Wandelanleihe auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 164 Euro belassen. Die Bedingungen - etwa der Koupon von 0 Prozent - erschienen sehr günstig für den Pharmaversandhändler, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen könnte mit dem frischen Geld weiter wachsen - auch durch Übernahmen./mis/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



