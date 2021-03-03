03.03.2021 09:07:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 169 Euro belassen. Das vierte Quartal der Online-Apotheke sei beachtlich verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Ausblick für 2021 liege allerdings am unteren Ende der Erwartungen./mf/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
169,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
200,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,50%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
199,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,33%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 200,50 -0,99% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

