Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 179 Euro belassen. Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler sei stark ins Jahr gestartet, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum liege auf dem Niveau des Jahresziels des Unternehmens, das von der Einführung des E-Rezepts profitieren sollte./mis/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
179,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
186,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,18%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
181,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,49%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|181,70
|-1,78%
