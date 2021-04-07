07.04.2021 09:00:11

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 179 Euro belassen. Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler sei stark ins Jahr gestartet, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum liege auf dem Niveau des Jahresziels des Unternehmens, das von der Einführung des E-Rezepts profitieren sollte./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Warburg Research 		Kursziel:
179,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
186,80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,18%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
181,70 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,49%
Analyst Name::
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:06 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:00 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Morgan Stanley
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 181,70 -1,78% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

