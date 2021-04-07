Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Der Onlinearzneimittel-Händler navigiere gut durch ein - wegen hoher Vorjahreswerte - nicht immer einfaches Marktumfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dabei nutze das Unternehmen offenbar ein intelligentes und länderspezifisches Marketing./mis/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
186,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,32%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
181,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,69%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
