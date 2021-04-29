Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2021 / 11:14 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2021 / 11:14 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
174,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,17%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
178,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,96%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|17:29
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17:29
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|178,50
|-3,72%
