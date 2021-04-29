29.04.2021 17:29:29

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2021 / 11:14 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2021 / 11:14 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
174,70 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0,17%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
178,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,96%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

17:29 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
08.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
