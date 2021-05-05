Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Investoren dürften ihren Fokus stärker auf Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zur Einführung des E-Rezeptes in Deutschland legen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 11:05 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 11:05 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
166,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,29%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
168,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,92%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 215 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|08.04.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger greifen bei Shop Apotheke nur vorsichtig zu nach Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Hold' - Ziel 179 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke steigen vorbörslich nach Umsatzzahlen (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke startet mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Jahr (dpa-AFX)
|07.04.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke erholt - Stabilisierung auf etwas tieferem Niveau (dpa-AFX)
|23.03.21
|Deutsche Bank zahlt mehr Bonus - Gehaltserhöhung für Sewing (Börse Online)
|12.03.21
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke stark - Deutsche Bank sehr optimitisch (dpa-AFX)
|10.03.21
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|17:13
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|29.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|17:13
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|29.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|30.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|14.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|17:13
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|168,40
|5,12%
Aktienempfehlungen
|18:34
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17:13
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17:07
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16:44
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:41
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:19
|HUGO BOSS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:42
|Under Armour buy
|UBS AG
|15:31
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|UBS AG
|15:30
|Infineon kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15:29
|alstria office REIT-AG Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:59
|FUCHS PETROLUB kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:25
|Siemens Healthineers kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:25
|Airbus Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:24
|NORMA Group kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:00
|Merck kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:38
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:55
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:49
|Siemens Energy overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:42
|Koenig & Bauer buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:40
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:40
|NORMA Group buy
|Baader Bank
|12:38
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12:22
|METRO (St Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:20
|Infineon Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:19
|HORNBACH Hold
|DZ BANK
|12:18
|Hannover Rück kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:17
|Elmos Semiconductor buy
|Warburg Research
|12:12
|NORMA Group buy
|Warburg Research
|12:03
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:59
|BNP Paribas buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:56
|Merck Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:50
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:36
|Pfizer Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:35
|Under Armour overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:34
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:33
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:33
|RATIONAL Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:33
|Apple overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:32
|AXA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:32
|METRO (St Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:28
|LEONI Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:28
|Koenig & Bauer Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:27
|HelloFresh buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:27
|QIAGEN buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:27
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:26
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:26
|Vonovia buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:25
|RATIONAL Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:22
|Deutsche Post add
|Baader Bank