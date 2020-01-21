21.01.2020 11:43:43

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 45 Euro belassen. Die Geschäfte der Online-Apotheke hätten sich im vierten Quartal wie erwartet entwickelt, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus liege nun auf der Einführung elektronischer Rezepte, von der sich das Management ab Mitte 2021 in Deutschland deutliche Vorteile verspreche./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 07:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 07:39 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
45,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
43,85 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
2,62%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
44,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,27%
Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 44,00 0,46% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

