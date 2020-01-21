Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 45 Euro belassen. Die Geschäfte der Online-Apotheke hätten sich im vierten Quartal wie erwartet entwickelt, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus liege nun auf der Einführung elektronischer Rezepte, von der sich das Management ab Mitte 2021 in Deutschland deutliche Vorteile verspreche./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 07:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 07:39 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
45,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
43,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,62%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
44,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,27%
|Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:43
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.11.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.11.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.10.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|44,00
|0,46%
Aktienempfehlungen
