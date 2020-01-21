LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 45 Euro belassen. Die Geschäfte der Online-Apotheke hätten sich im vierten Quartal wie erwartet entwickelt, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus liege nun auf der Einführung elektronischer Rezepte, von der sich das Management ab Mitte 2021 in Deutschland deutliche Vorteile verspreche./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 07:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 07:39 / GMT



