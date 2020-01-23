23.01.2020 10:10:02

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 45 auf 50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Hinsichtlich der Einführung elektronischer Rezepte in Deutschland scheine alles nach Plan zu laufen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sorge für Zuversicht und sollte sich ab dem zweiten Halbjahr 2021 auch in den Zahlen der Online-Apotheke deutlich bemerkbar machen./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
44,20 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13,12%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
44,10 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,38%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

