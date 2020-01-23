Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 45 auf 50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Hinsichtlich der Einführung elektronischer Rezepte in Deutschland scheine alles nach Plan zu laufen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sorge für Zuversicht und sollte sich ab dem zweiten Halbjahr 2021 auch in den Zahlen der Online-Apotheke deutlich bemerkbar machen./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
50,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
44,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,12%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
44,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,38%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|44,10
|0,23%
