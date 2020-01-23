LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 45 auf 50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Hinsichtlich der Einführung elektronischer Rezepte in Deutschland scheine alles nach Plan zu laufen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sorge für Zuversicht und sollte sich ab dem zweiten Halbjahr 2021 auch in den Zahlen der Online-Apotheke deutlich bemerkbar machen./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020





