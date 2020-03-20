Dividenden in Gefahr. Wer trotz Krise gute Renditen bietet. Jetzt in BÖRSE ONLINE - digital mit fast 10% Preisvorteil.-w-
20.03.2020 06:18:53

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 50 auf 60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Corona-Krise habe wenig überraschend zu einer steigenden Nachfrage nach Gesundheitsprodukten geführt, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Da nun mehr Menschen zuhause blieben, dürften die Online-Käufe anziehen. Ohnehin seien Medikamente kein zyklisches Gut. Darüber hinaus sei die Shop Apotheke gut aufgestellt, um von einem anziehenden Online-Verkauf durch das nahende E-Rezept in Deutschland zu profitieren./tav/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.03.2020 / 22:19 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.03.2020 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
60,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
50,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18,58%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
51,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,61%
Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

