Acht Super-Aktien, die gestärkt aus der Corona-Krise kommen werden - und wie Sie daran verdienen. Jetzt BÖRSE ONLINE digital ordern!-w-
09.04.2020 10:17:03

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 60 auf 68 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Von der Covid-19-Krise und der vorteilhaften Regulierung hinsichtlich elektronischer Rezepte sollte das Unternehmen profitieren, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 18:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
62,70 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8,45%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
62,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,80%
Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
10:17 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
03.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 62,50 -0,16% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen

10:33 Philips buy UBS AG
10:31 ING Group buy UBS AG
10:30 Hannover Rück Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:30 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:29 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
10:29 Airbus overweight Barclays Capital
10:28 ASML NV buy UBS AG
10:28 Barclays Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10:27 Nokia buy UBS AG
10:27 Prudential Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:26 UBS Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:24 Siltronic buy UBS AG
10:24 Société Générale (Societe Generale Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10:23 Dialog Semiconductor buy UBS AG
10:23 Deutsche Bank verkaufen Credit Suisse Group
10:23 Infineon buy UBS AG
10:22 BNP Paribas Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:20 Lloyds Banking Group Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10:18 RELX overweight Barclays Capital
10:18 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10:18 DWS Group GmbH & overweight Barclays Capital
10:17 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
10:14 Zurich Insurance Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:13 Swiss Re Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:13 AXA Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:12 Allianz Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:12 Hannover Rück Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10:11 Telefonica Deutschland buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:10 London Stock Exchange (LSE Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:08 Infineon Outperform Bernstein Research
10:07 Henkel vz Sell UBS AG
10:07 Beiersdorf Sell UBS AG
10:04 Akzo Nobel buy UBS AG
10:04 Givaudan buy UBS AG
10:03 Air Liquide buy UBS AG
10:03 Symrise Neutral UBS AG
10:03 WACKER CHEMIE buy UBS AG
10:02 Linde buy UBS AG
10:01 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
10:01 K+S Neutral UBS AG
10:00 LANXESS Neutral UBS AG
10:00 Evonik Sell UBS AG
10:00 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
07:35 BASF Neutral UBS AG
07:22 Schneider Electric Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:20 Linde Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.20 Inditex buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.04.20 Airbus buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.04.20 Lufthansa Outperform Bernstein Research
08.04.20 ASOS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store