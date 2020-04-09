Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 60 auf 68 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Von der Covid-19-Krise und der vorteilhaften Regulierung hinsichtlich elektronischer Rezepte sollte das Unternehmen profitieren, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 18:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
62,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,45%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
62,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,80%
|Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
