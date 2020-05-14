Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal habe bei der Profitabilität die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Die Online-Apotheke sei sehr gut positioniert, um vom verstärkten Internethandel mit Medikamenten zu profitieren./mf/jsl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 06:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 06:26 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
86,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,02%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
86,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,30%
|Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|86,40
|8,82%
