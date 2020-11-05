Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 174 auf 190 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Diese zeigten die Online-Apotheke weiter auf einem guten Weg, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Vor allem die deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallenen Bruttomargen hätten sie beeindruckt. Ihre diesbezüglichen Erwartungen könnten sich als zu konservativ erweisen, wenn sie auch zögere, die jüngste Entwicklung in die Zukunft fortzuschreiben./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 18:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2020 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
190,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
162,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,28%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
163,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,42%
|Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke erhöht Prognose erneut und fährt operativen Gewinn ein (dpa-AFX)
|05.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 174 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|07.10.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke sehr schwach - H&A-Abstufung und Medienbericht (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke tauscht 90 Prozent von Wandelanleihe vorzeitig in eigene Aktien um (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|KORREKTUR/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Shop Apotheke auf 'Hold' - Ziel 160 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|06.10.20
|ROUNDUP 2: Corona-Krise treibt Shop Apotheke weiter an - Aktie auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Shop Apotheke auf Rekordhoch - Jefferies: Wächst weiter stark (dpa-AFX)
|05.10.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|10:43
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:43
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|07:38
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:43
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|163,20
|0,49%
Aktienempfehlungen
|12:17
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:17
|New Work Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:15
|JCDecaux buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:12
|Linde Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:12
|UniCredit overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12:11
|AXA overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12:10
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12:03
|Allianz Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:57
|ArcelorMittal buy
|UBS AG
|11:55
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:55
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:55
|United Internet overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:54
|United Internet Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:51
|ProSiebenSat1 Media Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:41
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:35
|ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:34
|Nemetschek Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:33
|JCDecaux Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:30
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:29
|Amadeus IT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:27
|Deutsche Telekom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:12
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:11
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|11:10
|ING Group buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:10
|HeidelbergCement buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:09
|Fresenius buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:08
|BNP Paribas Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:08
|Iberdrola SA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:07
|BMW Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:06
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:05
|Amadeus IT buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:04
|Rheinmetall buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:02
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:00
|ams Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:59
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:53
|Wacker Neuson buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:51
|New Work Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:51
|freenet buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:51
|Dürr buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:50
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:45
|Wacker Neuson buy
|Warburg Research
|10:44
|S&T buy
|Warburg Research
|10:43
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:42
|New Work Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:42
|DIC Asset buy
|Warburg Research
|10:41
|Deutsche Telekom Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:41
|United Internet buy
|Warburg Research
|10:35
|Volvo AB (B overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:35
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:34
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.