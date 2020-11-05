06.11.2020 07:38:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 174 auf 190 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Diese zeigten die Online-Apotheke weiter auf einem guten Weg, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Vor allem die deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallenen Bruttomargen hätten sie beeindruckt. Ihre diesbezüglichen Erwartungen könnten sich als zu konservativ erweisen, wenn sie auch zögere, die jüngste Entwicklung in die Zukunft fortzuschreiben./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 18:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2020 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

