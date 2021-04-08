Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Diese lägen etwas über ihren Erwartungen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick voraus liege der Fokus beim Online-Arzneimittelhändler auf dem elektronischen Rezept, das sich im kommenden Jahr in den Zahlen des Unternehmens niederschlagen dürfte./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 11:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 11:27 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
