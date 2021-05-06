06.05.2021 11:21:20

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Die Resultate der Online-Apotheke seien weitgehend erwartungsgemäß ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 07:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 07:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
215,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
155,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
38,71%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
154,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,34%
Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
11:21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
29.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 154,30 -8,37% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen

11:38 Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight Barclays Capital
11:37 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:37 HeidelbergCement buy UBS AG
11:36 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:36 ING Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:35 HeidelbergCement kaufen Morgan Stanley
11:35 MorphoSys Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
11:34 Continental buy UBS AG
11:33 Fresenius overweight Barclays Capital
11:33 Deutsche Post overweight Barclays Capital
11:33 AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:33 freenet Neutral UBS AG
11:32 HUGO BOSS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:32 BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:31 Iberdrola SA overweight Morgan Stanley
11:31 ING Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:30 Rheinmetall buy UBS AG
11:30 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:30 HeidelbergCement neutral Barclays Capital
11:30 Rheinmetall buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:29 Hannover Rück buy UBS AG
11:28 Zalando Hold Warburg Research
11:27 Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:25 freenet Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:25 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight Barclays Capital
11:24 Zalando buy Baader Bank
11:24 ArcelorMittal buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:23 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US kaufen Morgan Stanley
11:22 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:22 Zalando buy UBS AG
11:22 Hannover Rück overweight Morgan Stanley
11:21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
11:20 Henkel vz Neutral UBS AG
11:20 Reckitt Benckiser Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:20 Zalando buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:19 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:19 Evonik overweight Barclays Capital
11:19 Zalando Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11:19 UBS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:19 Deutsche Börse buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:18 HSBC buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:18 ArcelorMittal buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:18 Volvo AB (B Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:17 CompuGroup Medical Reduce Baader Bank
11:17 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:16 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:16 Zalando Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
11:15 Deutsche Post buy UBS AG
11:15 Uniper Neutral UBS AG
11:15 RTL Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2021 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store