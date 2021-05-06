Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Die Resultate der Online-Apotheke seien weitgehend erwartungsgemäß ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 07:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 07:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|29.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
