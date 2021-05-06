LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 215 auf 210 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktie der Online-Apotheke habe zuletzt unter dem Wechsel an den Märkten von Wachstums- in Substanzwerte gelitten, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Entscheidend sei die weitere Entwicklung beim E-Rezept./mf/tav



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 19:22 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 04:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.