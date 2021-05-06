07.05.2021 11:19:57

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 215 auf 210 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktie der Online-Apotheke habe zuletzt unter dem Wechsel an den Märkten von Wachstums- in Substanzwerte gelitten, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Entscheidend sei die weitere Entwicklung beim E-Rezept./mf/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 19:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
210,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
152,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
37,89%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
159,20 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,91%
Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
11:19 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
08:33 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:06 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 159,20 3,44% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktienempfehlungen

12:24 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:24 BayWa Halten DZ BANK
11:59 EssilorLuxottica Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:59 Fresenius Medical Care Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:58 RATIONAL Underperform Oddo BHF
11:58 Fresenius Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:53 Siemens Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:49 DIC Asset Neutral Oddo BHF
11:44 ING Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11:37 BMW Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11:37 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11:35 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11:33 UniCredit Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11:33 Linde add Baader Bank
11:29 Moderna overweight Barclays Capital
11:28 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev overweight Barclays Capital
11:27 Zalando overweight Barclays Capital
11:26 BMW Equal weight Barclays Capital
11:22 Siemens Equal weight Barclays Capital
11:19 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
11:15 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy UBS AG
11:15 UniCredit Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:15 Rheinmetall buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:15 Air France-KLM Sell Deutsche Bank AG
11:14 Zalando buy UBS AG
11:14 Uniper Neutral UBS AG
11:14 Barclays buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:14 ING Group buy UBS AG
11:13 Evonik buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:13 ArcelorMittal buy UBS AG
11:13 HeidelbergCement buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:12 ING Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:12 UniCredit buy UBS AG
11:12 Rheinmetall buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:12 Medios buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:11 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral UBS AG
11:11 Air France-KLM Neutral UBS AG
11:10 Linde overweight Barclays Capital
10:48 Fresenius Medical Care buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:40 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:38 KRONES buy Warburg Research
10:37 AstraZeneca buy UBS AG
10:36 Evonik Sell UBS AG
10:35 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:35 ArcelorMittal buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:26 Continental buy UBS AG
10:26 ElringKlinger Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:25 STRATEC Hold Warburg Research
10:24 freenet buy Warburg Research
10:21 Rheinmetall buy Warburg Research
App Store Play Store
© 2021 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store