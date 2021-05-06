Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 215 auf 210 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aktie der Online-Apotheke habe zuletzt unter dem Wechsel an den Märkten von Wachstums- in Substanzwerte gelitten, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Entscheidend sei die weitere Entwicklung beim E-Rezept./mf/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 19:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
210,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
152,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37,89%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
159,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,91%
|Analyst Name::
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|159,20
|3,44%
