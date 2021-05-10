10.05.2021 11:17:01

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 108 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer Studie vom Freitag angesichts der erwartungsgemäßen Verabschiedung des Gesetzes zur digitalen Modernisierung von Versorgung und Pflege./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
108,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
160,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,50%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
155,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-30,32%
Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

