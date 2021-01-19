ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Stellantis mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 21 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Das anlässlich der Fusion von PSA und Fiat Chrysler veranschlagte Synergieziel von 5 Milliarden Euro sei glaubwürdig, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe das Management-Team des fusionierten Autokonzerns eine ausgezeichnete Erfolgsbilanz bei der Integration übernommener Wettbewerber. Ferner dürfte Stellantis in den kommenden fünf Jahren das stärkste Gewinnwachstum aller traditionellen westlichen Autohersteller aufweisen. Diese positiven Einflussfaktoren seien im gegenwärtigen Aktienkurs noch nicht eingepreist./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 01:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 01:00 / GMT



