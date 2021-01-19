Stellantis buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Stellantis mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 21 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Das anlässlich der Fusion von PSA und Fiat Chrysler veranschlagte Synergieziel von 5 Milliarden Euro sei glaubwürdig, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe das Management-Team des fusionierten Autokonzerns eine ausgezeichnete Erfolgsbilanz bei der Integration übernommener Wettbewerber. Ferner dürfte Stellantis in den kommenden fünf Jahren das stärkste Gewinnwachstum aller traditionellen westlichen Autohersteller aufweisen. Diese positiven Einflussfaktoren seien im gegenwärtigen Aktienkurs noch nicht eingepreist./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 01:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 01:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
21,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
14,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
47,72%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
14,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,87%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Stellantis
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS startet Stellantis mit 'Buy' - Ziel 21 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|10:53
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stellantis entwickelt sich an erstem Handelstag positiv (dpa-AFX)
|18.01.21
|INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis nun in Cac 40 und FTSE MIB - EuroStoxx-Chancen (dpa-AFX)
|18.01.21
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Stellantis
|10:48
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|11.12.20
|Stellantis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.20
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.10.20
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:48
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|11.12.20
|Stellantis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.20
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.10.20
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:48
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|11.12.20
|Stellantis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.20
|Stellantis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.10.20
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|14,12
|1,12%
Aktienempfehlungen
|13:38
|Westwing Group buy
|Baader Bank
|13:11
|Aareal Bank Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13:07
|Aareal Bank Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:56
|Rio Tinto overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:53
|Beiersdorf Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|Zalando buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|Software Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|CANCOM buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|Bechtle Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|Orange buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|LOréal buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:35
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:35
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|12:34
|Corestate Capital Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:08
|Sanofi buy
|UBS AG
|12:07
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:07
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:07
|Danone Sell
|UBS AG
|11:44
|TeamViewer buy
|Warburg Research
|11:42
|Evonik buy
|Warburg Research
|11:42
|Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
|Warburg Research
|11:41
|Daimler buy
|Warburg Research
|11:33
|Zalando buy
|UBS AG
|11:15
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:48
|Stellantis buy
|UBS AG
|10:43
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:39
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:39
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:36
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:35
|Diageo Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:01
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:44
|Santander overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:38
|Danone buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:32
|Sanofi buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:32
|Rio Tinto overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:31
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:31
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:30
|Alstom Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:04
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:22
|S&T buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:07
|Kering overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:07
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:06
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:05
|UniCredit Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:04
|ASML NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:04
|RTL Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:04
|ProSiebenSat1 Media overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:58
|Prudential Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:49
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy
|UBS AG
|07:27
|CTS Eventim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)