19.01.2021 10:48:45

Stellantis buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Stellantis mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 21 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Das anlässlich der Fusion von PSA und Fiat Chrysler veranschlagte Synergieziel von 5 Milliarden Euro sei glaubwürdig, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe das Management-Team des fusionierten Autokonzerns eine ausgezeichnete Erfolgsbilanz bei der Integration übernommener Wettbewerber. Ferner dürfte Stellantis in den kommenden fünf Jahren das stärkste Gewinnwachstum aller traditionellen westlichen Autohersteller aufweisen. Diese positiven Einflussfaktoren seien im gegenwärtigen Aktienkurs noch nicht eingepreist./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 01:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 01:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
14,22 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
47,72%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
14,11 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,87%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11.12.20 Stellantis buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.12.20 Stellantis buy Kepler Cheuvreux
15.10.20 Stellantis buy UBS AG
15.10.20 Stellantis Neutral UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stellantis 14,12 1,12% Stellantis

