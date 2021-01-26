26.01.2021 07:35:04

Stellantis buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor der Berichtssaison im Autosektor auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Im vierten Quartal dürften viele Konzerne dank jüngster Produktionszahlen, Preistrends und recht niedriger Bestände bei Autohändlern die Erwartungen übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. VW sei vorgeprescht und habe möglicherweise schon die größte Überraschung geliefert. Die Ausblicke dürften in der Branche aber gemischt ausfallen./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 04:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 04:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy
Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
12,77 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
64,42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
12,82 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
63,76%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stellantis 12,83 1,15% Stellantis

