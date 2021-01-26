ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor der Berichtssaison im Autosektor auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Im vierten Quartal dürften viele Konzerne dank jüngster Produktionszahlen, Preistrends und recht niedriger Bestände bei Autohändlern die Erwartungen übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. VW sei vorgeprescht und habe möglicherweise schon die größte Überraschung geliefert. Die Ausblicke dürften in der Branche aber gemischt ausfallen./tih/bek



