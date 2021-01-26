Stellantis buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor der Berichtssaison im Autosektor auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Im vierten Quartal dürften viele Konzerne dank jüngster Produktionszahlen, Preistrends und recht niedriger Bestände bei Autohändlern die Erwartungen übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. VW sei vorgeprescht und habe möglicherweise schon die größte Überraschung geliefert. Die Ausblicke dürften in der Branche aber gemischt ausfallen./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 04:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2021 / 04:55 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Stellantis buy
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
21,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
12,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
64,42%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
12,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
63,76%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|12,83
|1,15%
