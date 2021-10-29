DAX 15.596 -0,6%  MDAX 34.842 -0,5%  Dow 35.730 0,7%  Nasdaq 15.778 1,2%  Gold 1.779 -1,1%  TecDAX 3.811 -0,7%  EStoxx50 4.215 -0,4%  Nikkei 28.893 0,3%  Dollar 1,1629 -0,5%  Öl 84,2 -0,4% 
29.10.2021 13:12:24

Stellantis Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Autobauer habe trotz knapper Halbleiterversorgung seine Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach dem soliden Quartalsbericht./ag/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / 06:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy
Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
17,02 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
76,24%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
17,04 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
76,04%
Analyst Name::
Tim Rokossa 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stellantis 17,04 -1,11% Stellantis

