FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Autobauer habe trotz knapper Halbleiterversorgung seine Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach dem soliden Quartalsbericht./ag/stk



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / 06:13 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.