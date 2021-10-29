In der neuen Ausgabe von BÖRSE ONLINE. Jetzt digital lesen. -w-
Stellantis Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Autobauer habe trotz knapper Halbleiterversorgung seine Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach dem soliden Quartalsbericht./ag/stk
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / 06:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
17,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
76,24%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
17,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
76,04%
|Analyst Name::
Tim Rokossa
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|17,04
|-1,11%
