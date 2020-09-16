16.09.2020 13:24:21

STMicroelectronics buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat STMicroelectronics nach einem Kapitalmarkttag zur Microcontroller & Digital Group (MDG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Diese Sparte sei eine der Säulen der STMicro-Story in den nächsten zwei bis drei Jahren, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Veranstaltung habe ermutigt./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 21:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. buy
Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
26,59 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1,54%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
26,35 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,47%
Analyst Name::
David Mulholland 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
13:24 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
07:59 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
15.09.20 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.09.20 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.09.20 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 26,35 0,04% STMicroelectronics N.V.

Aktienempfehlungen

14:13 MTU Aero Engines Neutral UBS AG
13:33 Adobe Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:31 adidas Verkaufen DZ BANK
13:30 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy UBS AG
13:29 Continental Neutral UBS AG
13:28 Adobe overweight Barclays Capital
13:27 FedEx Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:26 Apple Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:24 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
13:22 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy UBS AG
13:20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
13:19 Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
13:17 Adobe Outperform Bernstein Research
13:17 Inditex market-perform Bernstein Research
12:40 ams buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12:36 Brenntag Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:23 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:23 Philips Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:19 Gerresheimer buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:58 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
10:56 Dialog Semiconductor buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10:55 Brenntag Neutral UBS AG
10:51 Brenntag Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10:46 JENOPTIK buy Warburg Research
10:43 Brenntag buy Warburg Research
10:42 Brenntag Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
10:33 Merck Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:32 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:31 Merck Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:30 Brenntag buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:26 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:25 Inditex buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:11 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09:00 GRENKE buy Warburg Research
08:28 Aroundtown SA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:00 VINCI Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:59 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:59 Adobe overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:58 Adobe Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:58 Adobe Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:57 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07:49 Apple overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:39 Brenntag add Baader Bank
07:38 Apple Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:36 FedEx Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:30 FedEx overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:15 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:14 freenet buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:00 Brenntag overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.20 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store