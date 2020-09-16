ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat STMicroelectronics nach einem Kapitalmarkttag zur Microcontroller & Digital Group (MDG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Diese Sparte sei eine der Säulen der STMicro-Story in den nächsten zwei bis drei Jahren, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Veranstaltung habe ermutigt./ajx/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / 21:05 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.09.2020 / / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.