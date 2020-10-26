STMicroelectronics buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und einem Treffen mit Managern auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 31,50 Euro belassen. Das vom Chipkonzern signalisierte Vertrauen und die Umsatzentwicklung seien ermutigend, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. An seinen mittelfristigen Schätzungen nahm er allerdings nur begrenzte Änderungen vor. Angesichts dessen, dass die Erholung noch im frühen Stadium sei, bleibe er positiv gestimmt für die Aktie./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 01:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 01:43 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. buy
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
31,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
28,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,45%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
27,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,58%
|Analyst Name::
David Mulholland
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.
|12:09
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.10.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:09
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.10.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:09
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.10.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.20
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|28,23
|-1,50%
