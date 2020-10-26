26.10.2020 12:09:26

STMicroelectronics buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und einem Treffen mit Managern auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 31,50 Euro belassen. Das vom Chipkonzern signalisierte Vertrauen und die Umsatzentwicklung seien ermutigend, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. An seinen mittelfristigen Schätzungen nahm er allerdings nur begrenzte Änderungen vor. Angesichts dessen, dass die Erholung noch im frühen Stadium sei, bleibe er positiv gestimmt für die Aktie./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 01:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 01:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. buy
Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
31,50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
28,52 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10,45%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
27,98 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,58%
Analyst Name::
David Mulholland 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

