24.02.2020 07:29:48

Sunrise Communications buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications vor Zahlen von 87 auf 95 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Ergebnisse der Schweizer Freenet-Beteiligung dürften die großen Sorgen beruhigen, schrieb Analyst Usman Ghazi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Resultate der Wettbewerber hätten gezeigt, dass das Geschäft rund laufen dürfte./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2020 / 16:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications buy
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
95,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
84,05 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13,03%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Usman Ghazi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

