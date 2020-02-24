Sunrise Communications buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications vor Zahlen von 87 auf 95 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Ergebnisse der Schweizer Freenet-Beteiligung dürften die großen Sorgen beruhigen, schrieb Analyst Usman Ghazi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Resultate der Wettbewerber hätten gezeigt, dass das Geschäft rund laufen dürfte./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.02.2020 / 16:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications buy
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
95,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
84,05 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,03%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Usman Ghazi
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|65,15
|0,00%
