31.03.2020 11:22:11

Sunrise Communications Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 81 auf 72,80 Franken gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Schweizer Telekomwerte würden in der Krise als sicherer Hafen gesehen, schrieb Analyst Ulrich Rathe in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er hält die Papiere aber nun für angemessen bewertet./ag/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 16:51 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 19:01 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
72,80 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
65,15 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11,74%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Ulrich Rathe 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

