Sunrise Communications Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 81 auf 72,80 Franken gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Schweizer Telekomwerte würden in der Krise als sicherer Hafen gesehen, schrieb Analyst Ulrich Rathe in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er hält die Papiere aber nun für angemessen bewertet./ag/kro
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 16:51 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 19:01 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
72,80 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
65,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,74%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Ulrich Rathe
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications
|Sunrise ernennt Uwe Schiller zum neuen Finanzchef (dpa-AFX)
|06.01.20
|Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise ohne Bedingungen (dpa-AFX)
|26.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Sunrise auf 82 Franken - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Sunrise auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|23.08.18
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Sunrise Communications
|11:22
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|65,15
|0,00%
