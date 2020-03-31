NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 81 auf 72,80 Franken gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Schweizer Telekomwerte würden in der Krise als sicherer Hafen gesehen, schrieb Analyst Ulrich Rathe in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er hält die Papiere aber nun für angemessen bewertet./ag/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 16:51 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2020 / 19:01 / ET



