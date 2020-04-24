Sunrise Communications Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Die Aktie des Schweizer Telekomkonzerns habe sich innerhalb der europäischen Branche im bisherigen Jahresverlauf mit am besten entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Bei einer erwarteten Markterholung nach dem Abflauen der Corona-Krise gebe es aber attraktivere Sektorwerte./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 06:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
79,65 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,72%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications
|Sunrise ernennt Uwe Schiller zum neuen Finanzchef (dpa-AFX)
|06.01.20
|Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise ohne Bedingungen (dpa-AFX)
|26.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Sunrise auf 82 Franken - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Sunrise auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|23.08.18
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Sunrise Communications
|11:16
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11:16
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|04.10.18
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|11:16
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|65,15
|0,00%
Aktienempfehlungen
|15:28
|ProSiebenSat1 Media kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:17
|Lufthansa Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:16
|Gerresheimer buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:15
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:05
|Lufthansa Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:22
|Intel market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|14:10
|Uniper Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:10
|Volvo AB (B Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:08
|Just Eat Takeawaycom kaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|14:07
|Kering Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14:06
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:05
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14:03
|Sanofi buy
|UBS AG
|14:02
|Eni buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:02
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:00
|Eni buy
|UBS AG
|14:00
|Air Liquide buy
|UBS AG
|13:59
|Unilever Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:57
|Unilever Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:55
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:52
|Nestlé buy
|UBS AG
|13:47
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:47
|Bayer buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:46
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:46
|K+S Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:45
|VINCI buy
|UBS AG
|13:45
|Linde buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:41
|STMicroelectronics buy
|UBS AG
|13:41
|UniCredit Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:40
|Sanofi overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:38
|Deutsche Euroshop neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:37
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:37
|ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|UBS AG
|13:36
|Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:35
|Intel overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:35
|Saint-Gobain Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:33
|Nestlé overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:31
|Air Liquide Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:27
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:27
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:25
|Sanofi buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:24
|Nestlé buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:19
|PUMA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:07
|Volvo AB (B buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|12:40
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:37
|SAP add
|Baader Bank
|12:30
|Eni Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:17
|Ryanair overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:16
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:16
|easyJet Equal weight
|Barclays Capital