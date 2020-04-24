Corona-Geldflut: Die wahren Gewinner und Verlierer der Staats-Milliarden. Jetzt die digitale €uro am Sonntag ordern!-w-
24.04.2020 11:16:01

Sunrise Communications Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Die Aktie des Schweizer Telekomkonzerns habe sich innerhalb der europäischen Branche im bisherigen Jahresverlauf mit am besten entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Bei einer erwarteten Markterholung nach dem Abflauen der Corona-Krise gebe es aber attraktivere Sektorwerte./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 06:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sunrise Communications 65,15 0,00% Sunrise Communications

