NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 72,80 Franken belassen. Der Schwung sei bei dem Schweizer Telekomkonzern im ersten Quartal ungebrochen gewesen, schrieb Analyst Ulrich Rathe in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf bereinigter Basis hätten die Service-Erlöse und das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) die Erwartungen um bis zu vier Prozent übertroffen./tih/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 03:17 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 03:17 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.