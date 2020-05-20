20.05.2020 10:26:30

Sunrise Communications Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications anlässlich des angekündigten Glasfaser-Gemeinschaftsunternehmens mit Salt auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / 06:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
81,40 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

