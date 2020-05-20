Sunrise Communications Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications anlässlich des angekündigten Glasfaser-Gemeinschaftsunternehmens mit Salt auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Franken belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / 06:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Hold
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
81,40 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,42%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|65,15
|0,00%
