NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 72,80 Franken belassen. Das zweite Quartal der Telekommunikationsgesellschaft zeuge von einer graduellen Erholung im Bereich Roaming und starker Kostenkontrolle, schrieb Analyst Ulrich Rathe in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Kurs dürfte sich weiter im Bereich des Übernahmeangebots bewegen./mf/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 02:19 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 02:19 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.