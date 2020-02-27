27.02.2020 11:31:44

Sunrise Communications Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 82 Franken belassen. Die Freenet-Beteiligung habe im vierten Quartal stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus dürfte sich aber wohl eher auf deutlich höhere Investitionen im laufenden Jahr richten./ag/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
82,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
80,60 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1,74%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Michael Bishop 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Sunrise Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
13:42 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:55 Sunrise Communications buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:36 Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:34 Sunrise Communications Equal weight Barclays Capital
11:31 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sunrise Communications 65,15 0,00% Sunrise Communications

Aktienempfehlungen

14:03 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:52 Reckitt Benckiser buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:42 SAFRAN Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:42 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:42 Engie (ex GDF Suez overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:29 Aareal Bank Halten Independent Research GmbH
13:22 LafargeHolcim overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:02 Aareal Bank Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12:59 Bayer Outperform Bernstein Research
12:57 Bayer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:57 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:56 SAFRAN buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:55 Sunrise Communications buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:55 Bayer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:55 TAG Immobilien buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:51 Reckitt Benckiser overweight Barclays Capital
12:50 Engie (ex GDF Suez Equal weight Barclays Capital
12:50 Diageo Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:50 Bayer overweight Barclays Capital
12:49 Peugeot buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:48 Danone buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:47 Carrefour Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:46 Iberdrola SA Neutral Credit Suisse Group
12:46 KRONES Halten Independent Research GmbH
12:46 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:45 Carrefour Underperform Bernstein Research
12:44 BAT market-perform Bernstein Research
12:41 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform Bernstein Research
12:40 Engie (ex GDF Suez Outperform Bernstein Research
12:39 Zalando Outperform Bernstein Research
12:36 Shel b Outperform Bernstein Research
12:33 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:27 Engie (ex GDF Suez Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:23 WPP 2012 buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:21 Aareal Bank Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:19 TAG Immobilien Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:17 Schneider Electric buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:13 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:13 Bechtle Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12:11 alstria office REIT-AG Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:11 Bayer Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12:03 BAT buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:00 BAT overweight Barclays Capital
11:52 Dürr buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:46 LafargeHolcim buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:36 Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:34 Sunrise Communications Equal weight Barclays Capital
11:31 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:24 Reckitt Benckiser overweight Barclays Capital
11:23 WPP 2012 overweight Barclays Capital
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store