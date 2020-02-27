NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 82 Franken belassen. Die Freenet-Beteiligung habe im vierten Quartal stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus dürfte sich aber wohl eher auf deutlich höhere Investitionen im laufenden Jahr richten./ag/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.