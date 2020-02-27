Sunrise Communications Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 82 Franken belassen. Die Freenet-Beteiligung habe im vierten Quartal stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus dürfte sich aber wohl eher auf deutlich höhere Investitionen im laufenden Jahr richten./ag/kro
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
82,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
80,60 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,74%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Bishop
|KGV*:
-
