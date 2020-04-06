Sunrise Communications Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 82 auf 72 Franken gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Free Cashflows der europäischen Telekom-Unternehmen dürften sich als relativ immun gegen die negativen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise erweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings erhöhte der Experte seine Kapitalkosten-Prognosen (WACC) für die Sektorunternehmen um durchschnittlich 0,5 Prozentpunkte und begründete damit die sinkenden Kursziele./edh/kro
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
72,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
77,45 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,04%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications
|Sunrise ernennt Uwe Schiller zum neuen Finanzchef (dpa-AFX)
|06.01.20
|Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise ohne Bedingungen (dpa-AFX)
|26.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Sunrise auf 82 Franken - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Sunrise auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|23.08.18
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Sunrise Communications
|13:40
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|13:40
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|04.10.18
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|13:40
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|65,15
|0,00%
Aktienempfehlungen
|16:03
|Aareal Bank Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15:30
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:18
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:18
|pbb Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15:15
|Volvo AB (B buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:13
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:12
|Airbus overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:07
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:04
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:50
|Continental kaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|14:29
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14:04
|HHLA kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:59
|PUMA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:58
|Rolls-Royce Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:55
|Alphabet A (ex Google buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:55
|Facebook buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:53
|Beiersdorf Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:50
|SAP Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:50
|Fraport Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:48
|Engie (ex GDF Suez Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:46
|RTL Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|13:44
|DIC Asset Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:42
|METRO (St Hold
|Warburg Research
|13:40
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:40
|Allianz buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:39
|Orange buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:39
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:38
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:37
|AstraZeneca buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:37
|Telefonica Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:36
|Orange buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:35
|TRATON buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:35
|JOST Werke buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:34
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:32
|Tele Columbus Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:30
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:30
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:29
|Carl Zeiss Meditec buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:29
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:18
|Beiersdorf Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:18
|Roche buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:15
|Brenntag buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:09
|Deutsche Börse buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:08
|SAP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:56
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:20
|HELLA GmbH & buy
|Warburg Research
|12:16
|WashTec buy
|Warburg Research
|12:15
|K+S buy
|Warburg Research
|12:14
|DIC Asset buy
|Warburg Research
|12:13
|Koenig & Bauer buy
|Warburg Research