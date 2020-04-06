Der große Check für Ihr Geld - Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Zinsen, Immobilien - machen Sie Ihr Depot jetzt krisensicher! Das und noch viel mehr in €uro am Sonntag - jetzt die digitale Ausgabe ordern!-w-
06.04.2020 13:40:56

Sunrise Communications Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 82 auf 72 Franken gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Free Cashflows der europäischen Telekom-Unternehmen dürften sich als relativ immun gegen die negativen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise erweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings erhöhte der Experte seine Kapitalkosten-Prognosen (WACC) für die Sektorunternehmen um durchschnittlich 0,5 Prozentpunkte und begründete damit die sinkenden Kursziele./edh/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
72,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
77,45 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,04%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:40 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.03.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
25.03.20 Sunrise Communications buy Kepler Cheuvreux
18.03.20 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
