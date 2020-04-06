NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 82 auf 72 Franken gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Free Cashflows der europäischen Telekom-Unternehmen dürften sich als relativ immun gegen die negativen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise erweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings erhöhte der Experte seine Kapitalkosten-Prognosen (WACC) für die Sektorunternehmen um durchschnittlich 0,5 Prozentpunkte und begründete damit die sinkenden Kursziele./edh/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:33 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.