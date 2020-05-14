Sunrise Communications Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Franken belassen. Der Schweizer Telekomkonzern, an dem Freenet beteiligt ist, habe ein weiteres solides Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/jkr
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 06:47 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
72,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
83,45 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,72%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Bishop
|KGV*:
-
