NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Franken belassen. Der Schweizer Telekomkonzern, an dem Freenet beteiligt ist, habe ein weiteres solides Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/jkr



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 06:47 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.