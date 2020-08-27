27.08.2020 10:12:23

Sunrise Communications Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Sunrise Communications nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 84 Franken belassen. Der vor der Übernahme stehende Schweizer Mobilfunker habe die Markterwartungen weitgehend erfüllt und der Ausblick sei bestätigt worden, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus der Anleger liege weiter auf der Offerte des Kabelkonzerns Liberty Global, der 110 Franken je Aktie biete./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 05:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 05:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Neutral
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
84,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
109,10 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-23,01%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

