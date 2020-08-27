NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Sunrise Communications nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 111 Franken belassen. Der vor der Übernahme stehende Schweizer Mobilfunker habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt und den Ausblick bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Michael Bishop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 07:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.